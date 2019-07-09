Hull 138, whose sale was announced as early as January 2018 and is due to launch in 2021, is the latest fruit in a collaboration between CRN and Frank Laupman’s Omega Architects, of which iconic 73m superyacht Yalla was borne in 2014. Although 11 metres shorter in LOA, Hull 138 will accommodate an impressive 16 guests on-board once she has been launched.

Her cabin configuration will feature a double owner’s suite and a further 6 cabins on the lower deck. Optimisation of her space and volume will be seen in her sizeable dining areas and choice of indoor or outdoor lounges.

The construction of Hull 138 continues alongside the imminent launch of another 62m yacht by CRN, Hull 137, later this year. 2 more fully custom motor yachts, Hull 139 and Hull 141, will be launched by the brand in 2022 and measure 70m and 60m respectively.

Adding to the host of 60M + yachts delivered by CRN in a short timeframe, this year also saw the launch of the 79M M/Y 135 in March, featuring Zuccon International Project on the exterior and the celebrated Laura Sessa’s work on interiors.

Meanwhile, 18 Custom Line models ranging from 30 to 42 metres in length are in different stages of production – featuring the planing series, of which the 106’ debuted in Venice last month, as well various lengths of the brand’s Navetta series.

The Ancona shipyard is also currently overseeing the construction of another Riva 50 metre and a Pershing 140 – a 43 metre superyacht whose performance capabilities will allow her to reach an incredible 38 knots.

This news comes as confirmation that CRN, and indeed the wider Ferretti Group at the Ancona Shipyard, continue to soar above in the field of launching impeccable builds at an impressive scale of production - thereby truly defining Italian standards in shipbuilding.