The tender bay on board J’Ade is not only noteworthy, but a remarkable step forward for modern superyacht design. Moving from a concept to actuality, the bay allows her owner or guests to arrive in style and move seamlessly from water to yacht in complete ease.

J’Ade is an immediately recognizable 58.20m superyacht with a strong aesthetic identity, wholesome shape and ample space for up to ten guests in five luxurious cabins. Taking place from September 25th – 28th, J’Ade will be making her debut at the Monaco Yacht Show alongside a showcase of over 100 new, established and classic superyachts in Port Hercule.