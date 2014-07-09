CRN Introduces Superyacht Saramour

This new yacht is the outcome of the strong synergy between the Owner and the shipyard. CRN Technical Department took care of naval design and engineering, while the design firm Francesco Paszkowski Design developed the yacht's exterior lines and her interiors - the latter in close cooperation with CRN Interiors and Design Department – interpreting at best the Owner’s wishes and requirements.

This new yacht stands out for her classical-modern style, "scattered with” design elements that draw inspiration from the automotive sector, the typical mark of Francesco Paszkowski Design. The exterior profile is characterised by harmonious lines and a timeless design style that flawlessly and consistently blends together the various elements, resulting in an all-pervasive sense of aesthetic harmony that is further enhanced by the polished white and light grey shades of the hull.

Minimal style has been chosen for the interiors, where curved lines, light and fluid spaces and recurrent design elements result in a great aesthetic consistency throughout the yacht. Minimalism and sobriety characterise all furniture and furnishings, a solution also aimed at visually “ making room” for the precious works of art personally chosen by the Owner to turn the yacht into a large "art gallery" that reflects the Owner's passion and taste.

This vessel is characterised by details and design solutions that ensure a constant, direct contact with the sea, like the beach club on the lower deck - with the aft door that, opening, turns into a beach at the sea level with a fully-equipped solarium - and the balcony on the upper deck, allowing to enjoy the magnificent view of the sea even when cruising.

Stepping in, guests are welcomed to the main salon, where the walls and floors in Canaletto walnut wonderfully match the lacquered burgundy of some pieces of furniture and the Thala Beige marble used in the wall recesses; occasionally interrupted with the sudden explosion of colours of some accessories. The salon has been conceived as a large open space, without any partitions dividing the dining area from the living area, which is even more precious thanks to centuries-old Persian rugs.

In the central part of the yacht is a circular lobby with a glass lift for the guests, connecting all decks; an aerial winding staircase, specifically designed to let the light shine through the suspended steps, runs around the lift.

The aft area on the lower deck hosts the beach club, a true peaceful ‘oasis’ devoted to relaxation. The aft door opens up to reveal a solarium decorated with patterns whose colours draw inspiration from the sea landscape.

With her 61 metres in length, the Saramour can boast an additional deck, the fly deck, conceived for the guests' fitness and maximum onboard wellbeing. A wide sunbathing area can be found at the extreme stern, furnished with comfortable chaise longues and a lounge area that can be converted into a helipad for the touch-and-go landing of a helicopter weighing up to 3 tons. Inside, the fitness area is fitted with Technogym training equipment and a massage bed that can also be easily moved outdoor and a wellness area with Turkish bath. The wide glazed ceiling makes this area very bright and airy. From the interiors, this area can be accessed via a long corridor characterised by a wavy movement and finely decorated with a mosaic depicting the sea.

The entire audio-video entertainment and home automation system (curtains, lights, air conditioning), developed by CRN in cooperation with Videoworks, can be easily controlled by user-friendly iPad and iPadMini devices.

The vessel was entirely built in Ancona. It has an overall length of 61.3 metres and a beam of 10.20 metres and develops over 5 decks plus a sub lower deck. The Saramour features 5 guest cabins - 2 suites, 2 VIP cabins and the Master Stateroom - thereby accommodating 10 passengers, as well as 14 crew members.