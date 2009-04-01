CRN launch 43m Superyacht

The interior furnishings and the decor of the Sofico feature elegant, linear Art Deco motifs, and materials such as of silk carpeting, canaletto walnut for the guest day zones and natural cherry wood for the cabins. On the main deck the functional, elegant lounge leads to a covered well astern.

The owner has furnished the 'conversation zone' with refined couches upholstered in striped silk velvet by Fendi, as well as comfortable armchairs. The dining room holds a large ebony table finished in gold leaf, and framing the setting is a large bookcase lined with crocodile skin and a decorative panel done in the tradition of the finest Futurist art. Finally the classic balcony of the owner's suite is outfitted with comfortable armchairs and a coffee table, making it an ideal site for an exclusive breakfast at sea, even when the ship is underway.

Sofico also includes features such as a Techno-gym workout room and the sauna in the stern portion of the lower deck, along with a fitness and wellness area connected directly to the sea, thanks to a stern hatch that can be transformed into a beach platform which lowers itself practically flush with the water.