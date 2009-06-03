CRN launch exclusive concierge service

CRN are striving to push the envelope of their fundamental principle which involves placing the client at the centre and offering the best services with care and dedication.

On their website, CRN has set up a reserved area which gives owners access to a 'virtual window' into the shipyard as well as a virtual meeting room which allows them to obtain the latest updates on the progress of their superyacht. This affords the prospective superyacht owner the luxury of enjoying the step-by-step 'birth' of their vessel.

This extraordinary service, along with the Conciergerie Card, place CRN at forefront of superior customer service: by taking care of the smallest details and offering complete assistance, CRN is allowing their clientele to experience the luxury of tranquillity before, during and after the launch of their newest family treasure.