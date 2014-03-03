CRN Launch Hull Number 133

Taking place at a private ceremony in Ancona, Italy, CRN proudly launched CRN 133, the 61 metre motor yacht designed by the architect Francesco Paszkowski.



The yacht is the result of the work carried out by the entire shipyard's combination of skills and expertise: the external profile and the internal layout have been designed by the architect Francesco Paszkowski in close collaboration with the CRN Technical Department, which took care of the naval project, and the CRN Design Department.