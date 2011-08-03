Lady Trudy

This brand-new displacement superyacht is the seventh hull in the successful Navetta 43 line. Constructed in composite, this 43m vessel features an 8.6m beam and can hold up to 10 people in its spacious cabins and can also accommodate for up to 9 crew.

Lady Trudy was designed inside and out by Zuccon International Project Studio and boasts four luxuriously styled decks, distinguished by wide open air spaces and impressive internal volumes.

This superyacht also features an elongated stern to host a helipad and ‘Hampton Style’ interiors to add that extra element of sophistication.

Darlings Danama

The larger of the two recent launches, Darlings Danama is a displacement yacht of 60 metres, built in steel and aluminium to a design from Zuccon International Project Studio and the in-house CRN design team.

Her interior spaces are filled with a stunning design by Alexandre e Cristina Negoescu, offering a monochromatic and sinuous form inspired by the minimalistic décor.

Darlings Danama can accommodate 12 VIP guests in 5 luxurious cabins alongside a palatial dedicated owner’s suite.