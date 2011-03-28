The owner’s family, the management and the workers of CRN were all in attendance at the private launch ceremony, marking the seventh 60m CRN superyacht to be launched by the yard since 2005.

Lamberto Tacoli, Chairman of CRN S.p.A. and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of the Ferretti Group, explained the shipyards plan for the future, “CRN intends to continue its policy of maximum attention to detail, productivity, flexibility and customer care. I would like to thank all the workers once again and our team who have enabled us to realize this new target. Now naturally we are looking to the future as the shipyard is in full production. We have another six ships under construction and the next deliveries should take place within the next few months.”

Hull 130 features an elongated streamlined profile with an imposing cream-coloured hull to add further sophistication to her contemporary exterior design. This distinctive 60m luxury yacht is constructed of steel and aluminium and was commissioned by an experienced client from Europe.

Designed by Zuccon International Project Studio, in collaboration with the CRN in-house design studio, Hull 130 was built on a naval platform similar to superyachts such as the 60m CRN 126 ‘Blue Eyes’ and the CRN 128.

This expertly designed superyacht offers an interior styling from naval architects Alexandre and Cristina Negoescu. Her design uses circular patterns to create a warm and welcoming space throughout combined with a minimalist style and art deco spirit.

The Hull 130 superyacht can accommodate 12 guests in six cabins, including a spacious master cabin, alongside space for 14 crew.