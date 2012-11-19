The private launch ceremony was held in a private yacht marina and welcomed the owner, the management, CRN and Ferretti Group staff, who all celebrated the seventh 60m yacht launched since 2005; a particularly significant result for CRN.

The installation of the yacht interiors will be completed in the upcoming months and it will be delivered to the Owner in spring 2013.

Lamberto Tacoli, CRN Shipyard Chairman and CEO., gave a speech at the ceremony, declaring: “It is definitely a very important step, just like all the other launches, in which we pride ourselves on the great work carried out and the pleasure of having a ‘product’ representing the company in the most beautiful seas and harbours around the world. My thanks today go to CRN’s skilled workers and team who have made it possible to reach this new milestone, in which we take pride. However, CRN looks ahead and plans a way forward which offers great attention to the client, details and after-sales services”.

“The Shipyard is in full swing and the next launch, that of an 80 metre, will be held in less than two months: all our efforts aim at maintaining CRN’s position in the elite world of shipbuilding”, concludes Tacoli.

In fact, 7 yachts of the CRN brand are currently being manufactured at the Ancona Shipyard, namely, five steel and aluminium yachts - CRN 129 80 m, CRN 131 74 m (both designed by Zuccon International Project), CRN 132 73 m (designed by Omega Architects), CRN 133 60 m (designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design), CRN 134 55m (designed by Nuvolari & Lenard) – and two 43m CRN Navetta 43 made of composite, also designed by Zuccon International Project.

Specifically, the 80m, which will be launched in January 2013, is the biggest megayacht ever manufactured by CRN, besides being one of the biggest ever manufactures in Italy.

Hull number 125 of the Shipyard, made of steel and aluminium, has an overall length of 58.2 metres and a maximum beam of 10.2 metres. Thanks to its four decks and a sub deck, the superyacht can comfortably host ten people – distributed in four guest cabins and a master suite – and thirteen crew members.