CRN Launches Brand New 79m: M/Y 135
This weekend, CRN launched a brand new 79m yacht, currently known as M/Y 135. The vast vessel represents a combination of the craftsmanship and creativity associated with the shipyard.
On Saturday at CRN’s Ancona shipyard, the new fully custom steel and aluminium megayacht hit the water for the first time during an elegant private ceremony attended by over a thousand people, representing a proud moment for the team of professionals who worked on her design and build.
M/Y 135 is a majestic 79m characterised by sleek lines and a smooth hull. She is the product of the hard work of the teams at CRN and Zuccon International Project - a collaboration that has proved successful time and time again - with Laura Sessa as the creative mind behind the interior design. Over the span of five towering decks, 12 guests are accommodated in 5 VIP cabins and an owner’s suite, along with room to house a whopping crew of 39.
Alberto Galassi, Chairman and CEO of CRN and CEO of the Ferretti Group, had the following to say about the project: “Giò Ponti used to say that the interior décor of a ship spoke volumes about the standards of the civilization that offered its hospitality on that shi. Turning to the new 79-metre yacht by CRN, I would say that both the exterior and the interiors – and in general the impeccable design of the whole ship – are a glowing testament to the supreme skill and construction excellence that are the hallmark of our historic yard in Ancona.”
M/Y 135 is the product of the accomplished work of early 200 consummate professionals including project managers, project architects, engineers, technical designers and specialist craftspeople. She is a worldwide flagship for the dazzling quality of Italian pedigree in yacht building.