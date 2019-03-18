On Saturday at CRN’s Ancona shipyard, the new fully custom steel and aluminium megayacht hit the water for the first time during an elegant private ceremony attended by over a thousand people, representing a proud moment for the team of professionals who worked on her design and build.

M/Y 135 is a majestic 79m characterised by sleek lines and a smooth hull. She is the product of the hard work of the teams at CRN and Zuccon International Project - a collaboration that has proved successful time and time again - with Laura Sessa as the creative mind behind the interior design. Over the span of five towering decks, 12 guests are accommodated in 5 VIP cabins and an owner’s suite, along with room to house a whopping crew of 39.

Alberto Galassi, Chairman and CEO of CRN and CEO of the Ferretti Group, had the following to say about the project: “Giò Ponti used to say that the interior décor of a ship spoke volumes about the standards of the civilization that offered its hospitality on that shi. Turning to the new 79-metre yacht by CRN, I would say that both the exterior and the interiors – and in general the impeccable design of the whole ship – are a glowing testament to the supreme skill and construction excellence that are the hallmark of our historic yard in Ancona.”

M/Y 135 is the product of the accomplished work of early 200 consummate professionals including project managers, project architects, engineers, technical designers and specialist craftspeople. She is a worldwide flagship for the dazzling quality of Italian pedigree in yacht building.