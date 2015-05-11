Designed by Italian studio Nuvolari Lenard, motoryacht Atlante is said to have drawn inspiration from military crafts, notable in is square shapes and sharp lines.

Nuvolari Lenardi had already successfully cooperated with the CRN on several superyachts, including the 43-metre Magnifica, 46-metre Clarena and Saramour, and 72-metre Azteca.

“Launching a new yacht is always a moment of great pride for the entire Shipyard,” said CRN’s Chairman and CEO Lamberto Tacoli.

“As emotions go hand in hand with the satisfaction of knowing that each and every one of our products is going to represent our brand and Made-in-Italy yachting across the world’s seas.

“The Atlante is an extraordinary jewel – a very innovative one – we can truly be proud of.”

Atlante is equipped with two 1230 KW @ 1800 RPM CATERPILLAR engines that push her to a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.

She will now undergo all final fitting-out activities and technical trials before leaving port and cruising in international waters, CRN have confirmed.