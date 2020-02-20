The IMO Tier III compliance is a significant statement, marking a milestone for not only CRN as a yard but Italian shipbuilders as a whole, and is testament to the success of a determined strategy by the shipyard.

The regulation, which applies to new builds over 500GT threshold with keels laid after the beginning of 2016, requires vessels to adhere to strict emission regulations as set out by the IMO (International Maritime Association).

The compliance to this on M/Y 137 has been achieved with thanks to the technical office engineering team at CRN fitting the superyacht’s engines with the SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) auxiliary system, which slashes harmful emissions by way of a specific chemical process.

CRN issued in a statement that the compliance is just one example of ways in which the yard’s environmentally friendly solutions ‘meet yacht owners’ increasing expectations about ecological safeguards’.

The status of compliance of M/Y 137 is due to be bolstered by CRN’s additional in-build projects, including the 62m M/Y 138, 72m M/Y 139 and 60m M/Y 141.