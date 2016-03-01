CRN recently delivered the 46-metre superyacht Eight, the first refit of a CRN vessel, after carrying out works on the vessel which was launched over ten years ago. This is the first accomplishment in a new important sector for CRN - refitting is indeed a new growth opportunity for the Brand.



Eight was designed by CRN’s Engineering Department in cooperation with the international design firm Nuvolari Lenard, who was in charge of the Exteriors, and with Solido Interiors, who took care of the interiors.



Originally conceived to stand out for its slender and neat lines, Eight is now a yacht boasting even larger and airier spaces, characterised by refined elegance and polished simplicity, which result in timeless stylistic features.



The new Owner has decided to replace the golden stripes that outlined the vessel’s profile with an entirely dark blue hull surmounted by a white superstructure – a solution that immediately strikes the eye with a colour combination that contrasts and plays with the shades of the sea.



The interiors have been designed to perfectly blend with the exteriors and ensure a dynamic and yet harmonious continuity between the outside and the inside. The interiors were, in fact, the main focus of the refitting. Some areas have been entirely redesigned, knocking down some walls and partitions to increase each area’s brightness and liveability.

The Owner chose to have an open space which, when needed, would still ensure the utmost privacy thanks to shading technologies that allow to create dedicated areas, whose limit is only the sea's horizon.



Every single area, piece of furniture and furnishing has been restyled using the finest materials and combining sophistication and elegance. Precious wood and fine leather, glass with copper sheet inserts, finely wrought metals, and elegant marble are only some of the elements that make Eight a gem of craftsmanship and beauty.