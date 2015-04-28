CRN, the shipbuilder specialising in the construction of steel and aluminium pleasure vessels between 50 and 90 metres in length, is today unveiling its new design projects - developed in cooperation with Zuccon International Project - which include a line of semi-custom products aimed at meeting the needs of an ever-evolving and increasingly diversified market.

The Expedition ‘Teseo’, Superconero, and Dislopen Special Edition are three entirely different 50 metre projects preserving CRN’s DNA while reinterpreting some of the brand’s must-haves through a range of innovative solutions.



“The Dislopen, the Expedition and the Superconero epitomize CRN’s ability to offer very diverse products” – states architect Giovanni Zuccon – “These are indeed three very distinctive yachts, each with her personal history and identity, that prove how great flexibility can be obtained in terms of style, shapes, and functions while maintaining unchanged a yacht’s main technical and structural features. This type of research deepens its roots in the design languages that have made the history of vessels and, at the same time, leads to the creation of stylistic features that are bound to remain timeless”.

“We have been cooperating with Paola and Gianni Zuccon and Zuccon International Project for approximately 20 years” comments CRN's Chairman and CEO, Mr Lamberto Tacoli – “These new projects once more bear witness to our shared focus on research and innovation, our objective being to propose ever-innovative products capable of meeting the needs of increasingly global markets and the requirements of every single Owner. The SuperConero, the Expedition, and the Dislopen have a similar DNA, but also very different features and peculiarities. Indeed, they are the result of a long and painstaking market analysis. We are deeply convinced that these new projects will confirm CRN's great versatility".



Expedition Yacht ‘Teseo’

‘Teseo’ stems from CRN’s desire to develop a project capable of representing a ‘Go anywhere’ attitude. This steel and aluminium, bulb keel displacement yacht, designed by Zuccon International Project and engineered by CRN, is 50 metres long, 9 metres wide and falls within the 500 GRT class. With 4 decks, Teseo features 1 master stateroom and 4 VIP cabins, plus the cabins hosting the 7 members of the crew.

This yacht’s main distinctive feature is her impressive flexibility, allowing the Owners and their guests to enjoy life onboard with the utmost versatility. The vessel’s dynamic, fast-changing areas can be modified depending on the passengers’ needs, also reducing consumption, so as to experience life at sea in the ‘greenest’ possible way. The concept of a customisable and functional layout is taken to extremes and makes the ‘Teseo’ the ideal yacht to ensure great onboard versatility, depending on the specific features of the area where the yacht is cruising.

Three different layout configurations are possible. In the first layout the beach club is aft, and is connected to an open living area with collapsible terraces in the two bulwarks, to create a pleasant ‘tender bay’. The lower deck includes four guest cabins located amidships, besides the separate crew quarters. On the main deck, the aft area is used to store the water toys and the tender and can then be turned into a comfortable day area when the toys and tender are at sea. The full-beam master stateroom can be found forward. The upper deck includes wide sunbathing areas towards the bow and a panoramic living area, also leaving room for a large aft outdoor terrace.

The second configuration has been conceived to ensure a large storage and diving area aft, for those Owners wishing to spend a long time at sea without ever stepping ashore; water toys and the tender are stored aft on the main deck: once they have been launched, this area can be fitted and enjoyed as a day area. The indoor living area, conversely, has been conceived to be a true ‘open air’ terrace overlooking the sea, creating one single space with the cockpit. This deck also hosts two guest cabins, while the master stateroom and the other two guest cabins can be found on the lower deck.

The third possible layout features a large storage and diving area aft on the lower deck, which also includes two guest cabins and the galley. On the main deck, water toys and the tender are stored aft: once they have been launched, this area can be fitted and enjoyed as a day area. In this case too, the indoor living area has been designed to be a true ‘open air’ terrace overlooking the sea, creating one single space with the cockpit. On this deck are also the dining room and two guest cabins. The upper deck features a panoramic ‘Al Fresco’ dining area, a large aft outdoor terrace, and the master stateroom towards the bow.

In all three layouts, the pilot house and the captain’s cabin are located on the sun deck. The crew quarters are on the lower deck, separate from the guest area.

Superconero

The name draws inspiration from the historic 'Super Conero', dating from the Sixties. This steel and aluminium, bulb keel displacement vessel is 50 metres long and 9 metres wide, and falls within the 500 GRT class. She is designed by Zuccon International Project and engineered by CRN Engineering.

This magnificent yacht features all the main solutions conceived by CRN, such as the special balcony that can be enjoyed even when cruising; the terrace opening up onto the sea, perfect when the yacht is at anchor; the aft beach club; and, last but not least and a real feather in the cap of naval engineering, the float-in garage for the tender, which results in one single, open area connected to the beach club, creating a wide lounge area by the sea.



Dislopen Special Edition

Under the name 'Dislopen' CRN has developed a new design concept, offering a highly exclusive way of experiencing yachting and cruising, always ensuring a direct contact with the sea and relying on increased comfort and even larger onboard spaces, especially outdoor.

This 50m-long and 9-m wide yacht, designed by Zuccon International Project and engineered by CRN Engineering, can host up to 10 people, who find accommodation in a master stateroom and 4 VIP cabins, as well as 9 crew members. All CRN design solutions can be found onboard this vessel: the balcony, the beach club, and the float-in garage.

All three new projects come with two C32 Caterpillar engines allowing them to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots, ensuring a maximum range of 3800 nautical miles at 11 knots. The yacht is certified to Rina and MCA standards.