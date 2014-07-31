Built entirely in CRN’s Ancona shipyard, M/Y Saramour boasts naval design and engineering by the CRN Technical Department, while the design firm Francesco Paszkowski Design developed the yacht’s exterior lines and her interior.

Billed as offering design elements that draw inspiration from the automotive sector, the vessel features five guest cabins, two suites, two VIP cabins and the master stateroom.

The interior has also been designed to make room for a large number of works of art chosen by the owner to turn the yacht into a veritable large art gallery.

In the central part of the yacht is a circular lobby with a glass lift for the guests, connecting all decks; an aerial winding staircase, specifically designed to let the light shine through the suspended steps, runs around the lift.

The aft area on the lower deck hosts the beach club, a true peaceful oasis devoted to relaxation. The aft door opens up to reveal a solarium decorated with patterns using colours that draw inspiration from the sea landscape.

In terms of its technical specificaitons, M/Y Saramour is equipped with two Caterpillar 3512 C-C 1230 [email protected] rpm diesel engines that enable a maximum speed of 15 knots and a cruising speed of 14 knots.