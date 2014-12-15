While drawing inspiration from and maintaining a family feeling with the 61m motor yacht Saramour, the first superyacht built by CRN in cooperation with Mr Paszkowski, these new 72m and 80m yachts can rely on much larger volumes and introduce innovative architectural solutions.

"The Saramour was our first opportunity to cooperate with a prestigious shipyard like CRN and was a drive for us to jointly develop new, innovative ideas”, says Francesco Paszkowski. "These two projects are a natural evolution of the stylistic features of their 61m predecessor and the result of a deep analysis and an extensive research aimed at finding the perfect balance between outdoor and interior spaces".

The relationship with the surrounding elements - air and water - is a key feature in these yachts' concept, which has been turned into reality by creating terraces overlooking the sea, outdoor swimming pools, wide glazed surfaces and, obviously, a spacious beach club (a distinctive element on CRN yachts) - all aiming at ensuring direct contact with the sea.

In a nutshell, the design philosophy that lies behind the creation of the two new superyachts is based upon three founding principles: increasingly slender lines that result a very light silhouette; rounded shapes making the yacht generally more compact; and an extensive use of linear glazed surfaces as well as see-through balconies, which stylishly eliminate any barriers between the yacht and the water, air, nature.

"We are currently working on many new projects. With these two by Francesco Paszkowski, in particular, CRN is aiming to prove once more its flexibility and constant focus on aesthetic, functional, and technical innovation", concludes CRN's Chairman and CEO Lamberto Tacoli. “Together with Francesco we therefore want to widen CRN’s offer in terms of design, with projects that will turn into timeless superyachts characterised by huge interior volumes, which will be immediately recognisable across the globe".

The 72 m CRN Project

This fully-custom, steel and aluminium 72m long and 12.50m wide vessel develops over 6 decks and includes 5 VIP cabins and a whole apartment for the Owner, with a terrace and a private swimming pool or - as an alternative – developing over two levels.

This 72m project flawlessly blends together the rounded shapes of decks and the more linear and square ones of the glazed surfaces. Huge areas have been reserved for on board socialization and relaxation, as proven by a number of dining areas, an entertainment area on the upper deck, a gym, a sauna, and a massage room for guests.

The 80m CRN Project

This fully-custom, steel and aluminium 80.10m long and 13.50m wide yacht develops over 6 decks and includes 5 VIP cabins, all arranged on the main deck, and a whole apartment for the Owner on the upper deck, featuring a business area, a gym, and a massage room.

This 80m project stands out in particular for the very large aft area and focuses on the guests' well-being, featuring three outdoor swimming pools and a wide beach club. The latter comes in several possible versions, including one with a tropical garden – the final goal always being a closer contact with nature.