The 62m project, which was initially sold in January 2018 as a stand-alone build, saw the completion of her hull and superstructure earlier in the year at the Italian facility. CRN have now for the first time released details and imagery of the yacht’s design, penned by Omega Architects.

In keeping with the signature style of Frank Laupman and his team at the Dutch studio, 138 boasts sporty lines that flow from the hull with elegance. The Omega Architects’ drawn exterior profile is complimented by the work of Pulina Exclusive Interiors on the rich living spaces, carefully conceived to maximise liveability on board.

M/Y 138 is described by CRN as an “enlightened contemporary living concept,” an effect achieved through the use of large windows flooding the living areas with light to compliment the interior’s natural colour palette. The explorer feel is enhanced through the views offered through these windows, which include 180 degree glazing in the owner’s suite.

All the elements of 138’s design culminate in the central space, the main-deck living area. CRN’s 138 is “a sublime union of elegant, exquisite materials and the contemporary edge of her lines and spatial forms.”

The development of 138 reflects the enthusiasm shared by both the industry and its clients for luxury explorer vessels. Only recently at the Fort Lauderdale boat show, Heesen announced it’s partnership with Winch Design on an explorer project.

For the Ferretti Group, this shows that in the aftermath of its IPO withdrawal, the company and its brands are moving together in a positive direction, with exciting things to come in the near future. CRN delivered 79m project 135 earlier this year and has three other projects currently in construction alongside 138, meanwhile Riva delivered 50m Race as the brand targets the build of larger yachts.