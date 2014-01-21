The historical shipyard of Ancona, part of Ferretti Group, specialising in the construction and sale of fully-customised displacement megayachts in steel and aluminium, ranging from 40 to 90 metres in length, signed a letter of intent (LOI) with a Chinese Owner on the 14th January in Weifang.

This is the first LOI for 2014 for the sale of a 68 metres superyacht and further enforces Asia's emerging demand for the luxury yachting lifestyle.

