Design studio Nuvolari Lenard returned to the drawing board to further their work with CRN, and after introducing Atlante last year, has unveiled Project NL303.

Nuvolari Lenard has been working with CRN for many years on the design of superyachts such as the 43 metre Magnifica, the 46 metre Clarena and Saramour, the 72 metre Azteca, and, of course, the 55 metre Atlante.

With three other yachts under construction at the CRN yard - a 79m, a 74m and a 50m, this future addition to the global superyacht fleet is an exciting project and a continuation of groundbreaking styling. We look forward to bringing you more information as the project progresses.