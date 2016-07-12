Over the last few weeks, CRN has moved the hull, the superstructure is being assembled, and work has begun to install onboard systems, as well as the preliminary activities required for the installation of furniture.

At 50 metres long and with a beam of 9 metres, the steel and aluminium Superconero superyacht falls within the 500 GRT range thanks to expert development by the CRN Engineering Department, in cooperation with design firm Studio Zuccon International Project.

This collaboration worked closely to develop a sleek and stylish yacht that features design elements such as en-suite balcony, a terrace that opens up to the ocean, an aft beach club on the lower deck and a solarium at water level.

A notable area is the extensive tender bay, which transforms from a designer lounge area, to floodable garage, to beach area; all to fit the whim of those on board.

Besides the 50m Superconero, three more superyachts are currently under construction at the Ancona shipyard: ranging from the 79m CRN 135, the 74m CRN 131, and the 62m CRN 137.