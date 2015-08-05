Atlante is the result of the outstanding job performed by design firm Nuvolari Lenard, that conceived its outer lines, and CRN’s Engineering Department, which was in charge of naval engineering. 55-metres long and 11 metres wide, the megayacht develops over 4 decks.

This superyacht was built with a purposely strong, stylistic identity which draws inspiration from elements typical of military crafts and holds an unmistakable personality.



Another wonderful CRN jewel left the Shipyard: the 46-metre vessel Eight, the first refit of a CRN yacht that marks the first tangible step towards a new development path.

Sobriety and style, streamlined and elegant lines, airy spaces and very refined interiors – which have been totally reshaped and rebuilt: these are the main distinctive features of this megayacht designed by CRN’s Engineering Department in cooperation with the international design firm Nuvolari Lenard, which conceived the outer lines.



CRN M/Y Atlante will be presented at the forthcoming 25th Monaco Yacht Show together with two other CRN superyachts: 61 mt M/Y Saramour and 73 mt M/Y Yalla.