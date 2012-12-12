This is an historical moment for the Ferretti Group Shipyard - specialized in the construction and marketing of fully customized steel and aluminium displacement superyachts and semi-customized composite yachts, ranging from 40 to 90m. “Chopi Chopi” will in fact be the biggest yacht ever manufactured by CRN.

The external shape and internal layout were being designed by Studio Zuccon International Project, in close collaboration with CRN Technical Office which took care of the naval architecture, while the interior design was taken care of by Architect Laura Sessa Romboli and CRN Centro Stile, who interpreted the Owner’s requested details.

The launch ceremony will take place at CRN’s Ancona facilties as the ship has now been moved to the outdoor area of the shipyard and placed next to the 100m long warehouse where it was built.

Yesterday morning the superyacht was reportedly moved to the slipway, an inclined surface where the pre-launching operations will be carried out while works on the interiors will continue.

Once launched, the CRN 129 (now named Chopi Chopi) will enter the ranks of the 2013 Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World listings and join a number of incredible projects we'll be keeping an eye on in the New Year.