Culinary Curations On-Board 70m Sherakhan

There are many interconnected elements which come together in harmony to form the most unforgettable charter. Without doubt, cuisine is one of the most important of these, as a bespoke culinary experience can truly elevate a superyacht’s appeal. Exceptional gourmet experiences on-board the most luxurious of superyachts can surpass those of even the finest restaurants in the world; sourcing the best ingredients from around the world and tailoring them to your unique tastes, with you as the guest in mind.

With remarkable accommodation for up to 26 charter guests, Sherakhan is notable not only for her unique preservation of heritage combined with modern luxury, but also for her outstanding cuisine curated by Michelin-starred Chef Toine Smulders. Toine’s experience working for the finest establishments in France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland have brought him to face the unique challenges and rewards of working on-board a superyacht of Sherakhan’s stature.

For those unfamiliar with such challenges, to assume that working on-board a floating villa might present its own restrictions in terms of what can be served could not be further from the truth. As Smulders explains, there is no such thing as impossible when it comes to meeting guests’ requirements, adding, “We can cook Dutch frikandel, Saudi Arabian kabsa or South African lemon pie; you name it, we can make it!”

When it comes to his signature style, flavour is paramount for this accomplished chef. “Natural, healthy and recognisable food is very important to me,” Smulders explains. While a dish on-board Sherakhan is far from simplistic, Smulders sees great value in authentic food that goes back to its basics – currently experimenting with healthy, vegan and local food. However, the greatest value in dining on-board Sherakhan is that dishes are uniquely bespoke, curated entirely around the guests’ desires – any taste that can be conceived of can be achieved in a truly unforgettable dish.