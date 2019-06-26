The Custom Line 106’, which debuted at the first installation of the Venice Boat Show, is the second release in the brand’s planning range following the launch of the 120’ in 2017. These models are the fruit of an innovative new partnership between Custom Line and the celebrated designer Francesco Paszkowski, whose designs have dazzled in their outstanding emphasis on aesthetics.

The first hull, whose sale talks were in progress at the last time we saw her at Ferretti Group’s Ancona shipyard two weeks ago, was swiftly snatched up by a proud owner. As is typical of Custom Line’s operations though, there is already one more hull due for delivery and another two under construction – all while maintaining the most impeccably high standards of course.

Francesco Paszkowksi has truly outdone himself on the interior design of the 106’, proving the oft-repeated statement that bigger is not always better. Amongst her lavish features can be counted in-built speakers, custom made leather and a tinted oak floor, a completely remote-operated fold-out balcony and his and hers bathrooms decked with Travertino marble.

The interior colours give a rich and lavish feel while achieving the impressive feat of remaining comfortable; steel, mirrors and shiny surfaces are softened by soft suede and leather. The distinctly expressive artwork has been provided by the esteemed Stefano Contini, who hosted the exclusive evening event in his Art Gallery and Private Art House in San Marco, Venice.

The undeniable strength of the Custom Line brand is its ability to produce as custom a build as possible in a rapid production time. Among its construction fleet are 13 more hulls in production, including various lengths of the planing range’s sister line the Navetta; a Navetta 28, Navetta 30, Navetta 33, Navetta 37 and Navetta 42.

Of all the brands under the Ferretti Group umbrella, Custom Line ultimately stands out as the one which exceptionally manages to excel in stylish design and impeccable class, raising the bar for aesthetics across the board. This feat is compounded by Custom Line’s ability to produce on an exceptional scale, delivering yachts to their owners in unparalleled speed and style.