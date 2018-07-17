Custom Line 120's exterior is sleek and powerful, and the interior is a modern neutral masterpiece, all of it packed with cutting-edge technologies. The hull design is inspired by technologies used for racing power yachts, with particular attention given to the production of the structures to ensure the maximum strength and lightness. In addition, use of carbon in the superstructure made it possible to achieve an elegant flybridge that extends toward the bow without the need for supporting props in the cockpit.

The cockpit features an innovative glass door that gives access to the lounge. It is inclined at a 45° angle and, in addition to the usual slide opening of the two glass panels, it has a tilting mechanism so that it can be raised completely up to insert into the ceiling. Developed in conjunction with Mecaer Aviation Group, the futuristic door makes it possible to join the cockpit area to the lounge to create a seamless outdoor to indoor environment.

Another outstanding innovation is the elevation of the lounge floor, which uses a floating floor to provide an unparalleled view of the sea. The design of the lounge is said to be inspired by the tenets of luxury residential interior design and features an innovative blend of design and technology: support columns that incorporate lighting, audio, and air-conditioning systems.

Elsewhere, the sun-deck features a relaxation area with whirlpool tub and comfortable seating and can be protected from the sun thanks to a retractable hardtop equipped with a skylight. An innovative concept enables a direct connection from the flybridge to the forward zone by means of lateral corridors with additional access from the monkey bridge. This feature makes it possible to have a single large deck of 100sqm.

When it comes to performance, the Custom Line 120’ runs from a pair of MTU 16V 2000 M96L engines that generate 2,638 mhp, allowing a cruising speed of 21 knots and top speed of 25 knots. An interesting option is the economical cruising speed of 11 knots, with a range of up to 1100 nautical miles. Comfort is also guaranteed when the ship is at anchor, thanks to the standard installation di electro-hydraulic stabilizing fins, offering both underway and zero speed modes.

Ferretti Yachts is set to truly bring the future to its Custom Line yachts through its fantastic fusion of technology and design, wrapped in the aesthetically pleasing exterior of the 120'.