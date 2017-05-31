The Ferretti Group is one of the most prolific yacht builders in Italy, and the world. Custom Line, part of the Ferretti Group has today presented a yacht with comfort, safety and customisation. Given the project’s launch at the Cannes Yachting Festival, five units of the evidently popular line have been sold, bringing a new superyacht to the water this week.

“We are extremely proud of the launch of this third Navetta 37”, said Stefano de Vivo, the Chief Commercial Officer of the Ferretti Group, “because it is the first one fully built at the Group’s renovated nautical hub in Ancona. The end market, the Middle East, is just as important as it is a key area for our business, where the industry is seeing extraordinary growth and where our Custom Line Navettas have always been the benchmark super yachts for owners passionate about Made in Italy yachting”.

These hallmarks immediately led to the extraordinary success of a model which, since its début at the Cannes Yachting Festival last September, has already sold five units.

This third Navetta 37 has been made for a yacht owner from the Middle East, an area of vital importance for luxury yachting and a permanent target market for Custom Line.

Alongside the fourth and fifth Navetta 37, the Ancona Superyacht Yard is also making three Navetta 28, three Navetta 33, the new model which will be unveiled this summer, and the first Navetta 42, the largest Custom Line ever, which will be launched in 2018.