The Navetta 42, named Varo, is the biggest Custom Line superyacht to date with a volume of 300GT. The 42-metre motoryacht was sold back in 2017 to an Italian client and features an interior design by Zuccon International Project together with the shipyard, and naval architecture by the Ferretti Engineering Department. Rich mahogany detailing has been used throughout and is complimented by light wood furnishings.

Guests can enjoy the beach club located at the stern of the yacht which opens up at sea level. Separate from the guest area we find a tender garage located at the side opening of the yacht which maintains the launching and recovering of the tenders and toys.

The owner’s suite is situated on the main deck, with four VIP suites located on the lower deck to accommodate ten guests in total. Her spacious layout includes accommodation for up to six crew members. Furthermore, the design of Varo also includes five different engine options to suit any buyer.

Varo will be joined by another three Navetta 42 units; all of which are at various stages of construction.