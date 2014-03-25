Read online now
Cyclos III to be Sold in Blind Bid Auction

By Ben Roberts

One of the most highly regarded high performance sailing yachts of the 20th century, Cyclos III, is to be sold in a blind auction.

Widely known to have launched the career of multi-award winning yacht designer Andrew Winch, Cyclos III is to be sold by William Bishop, Head of YPI Sailing, at a blind auction on 8th May.

The ground-breaking 42.36-metre ketch was built by Royal Huisman in 1990 and features sophisticated exterior design and engineering by Ron Holland Design. She boasts an aluminium hull, a beam of 8.85m (29'0"ft) and a 4.88m (16'0"ft) draft.

In terms of accommodation, the vessel can house up to 6 guests, plus 5 crew.

Cyclos III will go under the hammer with a guide price of €2.75 million.

