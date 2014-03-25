Widely known to have launched the career of multi-award winning yacht designer Andrew Winch, Cyclos III is to be sold by William Bishop, Head of YPI Sailing, at a blind auction on 8th May.

The ground-breaking 42.36-metre ketch was built by Royal Huisman in 1990 and features sophisticated exterior design and engineering by Ron Holland Design. She boasts an aluminium hull, a beam of 8.85m (29'0"ft) and a 4.88m (16'0"ft) draft.

In terms of accommodation, the vessel can house up to 6 guests, plus 5 crew.

Cyclos III will go under the hammer with a guide price of €2.75 million.