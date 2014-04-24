Still widely regarded as the world’s benchmark for high performance sailing, the yacht that launched the superyacht career of multi-award winning designer Andrew Winch, the ground-breaking Royal Huisman ketch Cyclos III is now to be sold by William Bishop, Head of YPI Sailing, in a Blind Auction closing on 8 May 2014.

Built in 1990 by the world’s pre-eminent shipyard, Royal Huisman, with masterful naval architecture executed by the great Ron Holland and showing off entirely innovative interiors by Andrew Winch, CYCLOS III was the ground-breaking yacht of her generation and she remains timeless even after 20 years.

Now in need of a refit, she is perfectly positioned at Royal Huisman – her origin of creation – and is set at a guide price of EUR 2,750,000.