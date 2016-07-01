A fast lifting-keel ocean-going carbon sloop, Cygnus Montanus was designed by German Frers of Frers Naval Architecture and offers her experienced owners the ability to take long voyages in complete comfort.

The experience and vision behind the construction of Cygnus Montanus has dictated the style, size and capabilities, creating a vessel built for the owner and their dream voyages. This means ease of control for a small crew, a family-focused and very personal feel with an atmosphere in line with the owner’s personal taste.

This interior was undertaken by the Adam Lay Design Studio, imbuing Cygnus Montanus with a fresh, clean style. The main saloon, which has an open apartment-style layout, is the spacious heart of the vessel which flows through to the large galley.

Each space has it’s own personality, with the decor themed around trips undertaken on the owner’s previous yacht. There are four guest cabins, comprising a generous master cabin and three VIPs, and two crew cabins.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Cygnus Montanus to the Yachting Developments fleet; this fast, light, carbon-fibre, family-orientated boat is exactly the kind of project that our team likes to build,” says Ian Cook, Managing Director of Yachting Developments.

“We are delighted that these very experienced owners chose Yachting Developments as the yard to build their project at, and the beautiful end result is a real testament to the vision of her owners and the build and design team that they put together to make this project a reality. We wish Cygnus Montanus many happy years of sailing ahead of her.”