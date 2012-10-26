Like many leading shipyards across the globe, CMN, Nobiskrug and ADM Shipyards have always prided themselves on the discretion offered to the client on each and every exciting project. However, with the 141m Swift out of the yard and Mogambo on the water and in the Top 100, the Abu Dhabi Mar Group is working on more exciting and secretive projects.

Cyril le Sourd is a man who firmly believes we should be thinking three or four years ahead, and we, like many, believe this is the only way to survive. Like Darwin’s survival of the fittest, each and every company should embrace the rapidly changing market place, client basis and the way media sectors broadcast material to its demographics - such as the 3D yacht videos captured in the interview above.

