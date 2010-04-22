One of the most popular and traditional sailing events on the calendar – and the only one sponsored by a yacht broker – the annual rally of superyacht owners will take place over the course of four days, when an exclusive assembly of enthusiastic yacht owners and their crews will meet together to indulge in their favourite hobby.

This year it will be “Cast off!” to Palma de Mallorca. Each day will be coloured by its unique leg – with yachts challenging each other to a bit of friendly competition. The enchanting Balearic Islands will set the stage for beautiful sunsets, live music, pampering and plenty of fun.

Herbert Dahm founded Club Yachting Life in 1987 with the idea of promoting contact among owners and yachting enthusiasts, to encourage the exchange of ideas and to enrich community life in sailing sports.

The first Club Yachting Life regatta in June 1988 from Palma to Cabrera, was followed by competitions out of Monte Carlo, Porto Cervo, Corsica, Menorca and St. Tropez, among others. Each competition was always accompanied by a well-developed social programme, which often inspired its own resounding echoes among yacht owners.

This year’s Club Yachting Life event is being held with the cooperation and friendly support of Oyster Marine, Southampton Yacht Services, Pantaenius, Palmawatch and Beilken Sails.



For further information and registration materials, superyacht owners can contact Dahm International directly.