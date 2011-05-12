First off, the 34.57 metre Arrayan II – a central agency listing of Dahm International with an asking price of €3.2 million (£2.7 million) – has been sold.

The elegant cruiser/racer was built at the renowned German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, and received wide attention when it was launched in 1992, thanks to its elegant lines and impressive sailing performance.

Boasting accommodation for eight guests in four en suite staterooms, with three located forward of the saloon and one aft, the yacht offers its new owner a unique combination of performance, quality and style.

The sale was completed thanks to the work of Jochen Brill from Dahm International´s office in Palma along with Andrew Hanna at Ocean Partners International in France.

Secondly, the 21.35 metre Nordia 70C – the second yacht of The Nordia 70 Performance Cruiser series, with an asking price of €3,95 million (£3.4 million) – has been sold.

Built as a light and fast sloop, the vessel’s layout offers ample space and sufficient storage facilities for long voyages.

Able to accommodate 6 guests in 3 double cabins plus one crew, the yacht is considered ideal for families and fast blue water sailing in comfort and style.

The Nordia 70C was sold in close cooperation with Van Dam Nordia Shipyard, as well as Bart de Ven, Tavros Yacht Marketing and Sales, representing and acting for the Buyer.