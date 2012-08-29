Niel will be able to draw from a long range of experiences in the yachting industry as well as his inside knowledge of the Côte d’Azur and its people.

Dahm International President, Herbert Dahm confirms: “We’re very glad that Niel has joined our team in Monaco to consolidate our sales in the South of France and worldwide. He has an excellent blend of skills, experience and market knowledge that we are sure will prove to be an asset to dahm international at a busy time when we’re looking forward to the Monaco Yacht Show and for the very long term future.”