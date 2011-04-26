The 24th edition of the annual sailing rally has seen a lot of attention over the last few months; however, Dahm International has announced a limited number of positions available for those still wishing to take part.

The Club Yachting Life Rally will feature relaxed cruising accompanied by a leg of racing as well as an extensive evening programme on the stunning Ibiza and Formentera islands.

Among confirmed participants this year are the 30m Black Molly III, 28m Jade S, 26.7m Sea Rose Star, 26m Sunbeam and the 42m schoonerSir Robert Baden Powell. Herbert Dahm, President of Dahm International, will also be taking part as the helmsman of his 22m sailing yacht, Inspiration.

Interested owners of cruising or sailing yachts over 24m can contact Dahm International to find out more on how to sign up for the prestigious sailing get-together.