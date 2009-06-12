After it was announced in May it would not take place this year, the team at Dahm International took control of the helm organised an alternative event from June 3 to 6 and at the same time renewing the CYLI.

Dahm International will now continue to host the CYLI sailing event regularly in the first week of June.

With special permits, the company managed to arrange an overnight stay in the bay of Cabrera for June third including a catering ashore for all participating yachts which included 11 Jongert yachts, their crews and guests.

The Regatta constitutes a relaxed cruising trip from Palma de Majorca to the island of Cabrera and back to Palma via Porto Colom. Saturday the sixth of June saw the yachting enthusiasts sail back to Palma de Majorca with a wind force 5 to 6 and an extensive swell.

The CYLI was originally created to establish and foster contacts who were owners or admirers of Jongert yachts; to serve as a forum for the exchange of views; and to enhance the social life in the field of yachting. Over the years the regatta has seen competitions in Monte Carlo, Porto Cervo, Corsica, Menorca and Saint Tropez combined with social events.

Dahm International has a long history with the Jongert shipyard. Owner Jan Jongert built Dahm’s first yacht and with its sale, a business partnership developed that saw Dahm become the marketing and exclusive sales representative of the Dutch shipyard.

2009 Participating Yachts:

Jongert 2700M AZZURA

Jongert 22M BLACK MOLLY II

Jongert 30T BLACK MOLLY III

Jongert 16MS CYNGHALA

Jongert 18s DANUBIO II

Jongert 21s DANUBIO III

Jongert 32T FIDELITAS

Jongert 2700M ITHAKA

Jongert 2900M SCORPIONE DEI MARI

Jongert 25M SUNBEAM

Jongert 2200M TORO DEL MAR