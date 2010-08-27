Dahm international is looking forward to introducing the new superyachts, Oyster 100 and Oyster 125, at the world renowned show which takes place from the 22nd-25th of September.

Dahm international have been representing the Oyster superyacht fleet in central Europe since January 2010. The two new yachts are to be composite-built and combine excellent quality, state-of-the-art technology and exceptional design, scheduled for delivery in 2011.

Characterized by a very good price-performance ratio, these two new Oyster yachts require a lower maintenance budget compared to unique new builds of the same size. The Yachts are also built to Lloyds 100A1 Classification so they can be operated as commercial crafts as well.

The Oyster yachts can provide owners with outstanding comfort and performance but a beautiful and reliable partner for world cruising.

However, dahm international will not only be displaying the new Oyster yacht concepts at the Monaco Yacht Show, but also inviting interested clients aboard the two high-quality pre-owned yachts, the 29m CNB-built Nuberu Nau and the 42m flying bridge Jongert-built Passe Partout.

Nuberu Nau

Designed by Philippe Cabon & Frank Darnet, the 29m Nuberu Nau was custom built in aluminium for unlimited world cruising by French shipyard CNB. Equipped with the latest technology and proven construction methods, Nuberu Nau is a comfortable and highly elegant, seaworthy cruiser.

Refitted in 2009/2010, Nuberu Nau holds is in first class condition, holding a timeless interior to match her elegant exterior styling. Combining modern luxury with a well designed layout, Nuberu Nau offers three staterooms with en suite alongside a generous salon offering the ideal setting for dining and relaxation below deck.

Passe Partout

The 42m Flying Bridge Cruiser, Passe Partout, offers comfort, luxury and plenty of in and outdoor living space as usually only found aboard luxury motor yachts. This custom-built Jongert features a clear, classical design and high-functionality and outstanding sailing characteristics.

Her special features such as the flying bridge and her extraordinary living space inside and out provide a quality of life usually only experienced on five star motor yachts. Passe Partout has been regularly maintained after her build in 2001, kept in first class conditions after an extensive overhaul at Jongert, reaching her second launch in June 2009.

Dahm International has been appointed Central Agent for the sale of this reconditioned traditional ketch alongside the 29m Nuberu Nau and her berth on Majorca/Puerto Portals.