This stunning 28.45m high-quality sloop was designed by the naval architect Philippe Cabon and custom built in aluminium for unlimited worldwide cruising by renowned French shipyard CNB; making Nuberu Nau a comfortable, highly elegant seaworthy cruiser.

Nuberu Nau’s timeless interior design was formulated by Frank Darnet, combining modern luxury with a generous and well thought-out layout to create a true home at sea.

Three staterooms with en suite bathrooms offer ample space for six owners and guests alongside space and privacy for relaxing or entertaining.

Built in 2001, Nuberu Nau underwent a major refit in 2009/10 to maintain this stunning sloop in a professionally kept, first class condition.

Listed for sale with Dahm International, sailing yacht Nuberu Nau has now undergone a €350,000 price reduction, bringing her new asking price down to €3,150,000.