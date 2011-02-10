Built by Jongert in 2003, this sophisticated Jongert 2700M fast-cruising sailing yacht has been around the world with her owners and remains in immaculate condition.

Constructed from aluminium, Sea Rose Star features a covered deck saloon and an expertly designed interior which is flooded with natural light. Her areas, both above and below, are extremely spacious and have an unrivalled level of comfort and flexibility; including a cockpit that serves as both a central living space and an enclosed deck salon.

Sea Rose Star can comfortably accommodate 6 guests in 3 luxurious cabins, consisting of a beautiful owner’s cabin, two guest cabins and a crew cabin.

Dahm International has announced the new price reduction of Sea Rose Star, now available for sale at an asking price of €4,450,000.