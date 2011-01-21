Dahm International has proudly announced the dates for the 24th Club Yacht Life Rally, the only sailing event sponsored and organised by a superyacht broker with the idea of enriching the community life of yacht enthusiasts to indulge in their favourite hobby.

The Monaco-based brokerage house will be welcoming yacht owners as well as their friends and family to join the annual event. The 2011 sailing event will be featuring a day of regatta racing on one of the four days, racing across the clear waters of the Balearic Islands, culminating in evening entertainments in the surrounding areas of Ibiza and Formentera.

For the last 24 years running, the Club Yachting Life Rally sailing event - also taking place under the title of 'Jongert Regatta' – is one of the most popular and traditional sailing events on the annual calendar.

Founded in 1987 by Herbert Dahm, the first regatta was held in 1988 from Palma to Cabrera, followed by competitions held in Monte Carlo, Porto Cervo, Corsica, Menorca and St. Tropez.