Additionally, the closing of Bramante, a 28.5 metre Jongert 24ds, is currently under contract and is planned for the end of May.

Compiled with the sales in the second half of 2010, the dahm international has recorded a total of 10 yachts sold, with a total length of 280m sold over a twelve month period - 5 of which were in-house sales.

With 9 sailing yacht sales in one year, dahm international strengthens its position as one of the most successful brokers for handpicked and outstanding sailing yachts.

Among the sales of dahm international various and exclusive brokerage portfolio with handpicked sailing and motor yachts have been the following superyachts:

Oxigen

This 27.76m Jongert 2700M is one fine example for the successful combination of highest comfort and sailing performance. Her folding keel by Jongert enables her to anchor in the most beautiful harbours and bays.

Lepante:

This 32.5m luxury motor yacht was designed by the two naval architects Michel Joubert and Bernard Nivelt and built by Ocea Shipbuilding in France (Les Sables d’Olonnes) in 2004. Her hull and the superstructure is made of aluminium and she features a teak deck.

Spirit of Bowfish

This genuine sloop-rigged steel yacht was designed by Peter Sijm as one of the finest sailing yachts in the world. She combines tradition with innovation in terms of looks, comfort, equipment and performance. This 29.45m Jongert 2900s is sporty, fast and easy to handle by a small crew. (Spirit of Bowfish was sold in cooperation with De Valk).

Fidel

This exceptional 33.3m Royal Denship-built sailing yacht combines luxury, comfort and a sailing performance of highest standards. The hull lines and sail plan by Tony Castro give this powerful sailing yacht the ability to cruise the world seas in confidence and safety while being exceptionally easy to handle. The interior by Zuretti is a highlight of traditional handmade Italian furnishing, creating a bright and open appearance.

Arrayan II

Built to the highest standards at the renowned German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen in 1992, the launch of this extraordinary 34.57 m cruiser/racer caused a sensation in the superyacht world when she was launched. Arrayan II’s extremely elegant lines and breathtaking sailing performances put her ahead of the competition maxis of the period.

Nordia 70C

Sold by Ralf Burgemeister (head of sales dahm international) in close cooperation with Van Dam Nordia Shipyard and with a special thank to Bart de Ven, Tavros Yacht Marketing and Sales, representing and acting for the Buyer. Inside and out indeed “a small superyacht”, the NORDIA 70 was built as a light and fast sloop with a well-thought out concept in mind. Latest technology and handpicked craftsmanship stand for an outstanding premium quality. This new built is the second yacht of The Nordia 70 Performance Cruiser series and is based on the proven hull design with excellent sailing performance.

Black Molly III

This 30m Jongert 30T has been sold in-house at dahm international by central agent Herbert Dahm and Jochen Brill acting for the buyer. She convinced her new, proud owner with her classic timeless lines and her unrivalled space and light ambience below deck, typical for a traditional Jongert.