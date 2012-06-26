Yosh II is a quiet motor yacht, almost vibration free and with a range of 3,000nm at 11 knots paired with her classically styled exterior, it’s not surprising that she has been sold.

Her interior design and layout below deck guarantee a comfortable cruise whilst the warmth and timeless elegance of the design provide a home on the water for owner and guests alike. American cherry wood was selected for the fielded panelling and the theme has been carried out throughout the boat.

Yosh II’s owner’s cabin features a queen sized bed situated on the main deck which provides panoramic views through large windows. Her large VIP cabin, however, is situated after below main deck level and provides similar artisan Italian design with the same hints of white marble and a walking dressing room.

Able to accommodate up to 8 guests in 4 en suite cabins (plus space for 3 crew), Yosh II has now been successfully sold by Dahm International after being listed for sale at an asking price of €5,950,000.