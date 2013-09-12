Read online now
Dahm International Sell Sailing Yacht Alta Marea

By Ben Roberts

The 29.45m sailing yacht Alta Marea is the latest sales announcement from Damn International.

The successful sale of the Jongert-built sailing yacht marks a new era in her life. She was launched in 1991, and after undergoing a major refit in 2009, has been handed over to a proud new owner.

Originally listed at an asking price of €2,500,000, Alta Marea is a powerful steel hulled yacht which features a comprehensive technical and hydraulics package and space to accommodate up to eight guests in her three cabin layout.

