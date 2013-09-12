The successful sale of the Jongert-built sailing yacht marks a new era in her life. She was launched in 1991, and after undergoing a major refit in 2009, has been handed over to a proud new owner.

Originally listed at an asking price of €2,500,000, Alta Marea is a powerful steel hulled yacht which features a comprehensive technical and hydraulics package and space to accommodate up to eight guests in her three cabin layout.