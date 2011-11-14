Dahm International Sell Superyacht Anamcara

After the successful sale of Kemmuna three weeks ago, Anamcara is now the 9th successful sale of 2011 for the brokerage firm who control offices in Monaco, Mallorca and Germany.

Anamcara was built in 2000 by the leading Dutch sailing yacht builders, Jongert, and underwent an extensive refit in 2011. When space in combination with highest quality is required, this cruising ketch is the best choice. Below deck, handcrafted cherry wood and a generous layout feature as much as the amazingly large full beam owner suite and the two guest en suite cabins.

Anamcara was originally listed for sale with Dahm International at an asking price of €3,750,000.