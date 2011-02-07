The Monaco-based brokerage house recently sold two sailing yachts listed in the Dahm International brokerage portfolio, presenting Spirit of Bowfish and Fidel to two new owners.

Spirit of Bowfish

Designed by Peter Sijm, Spirit of Bowfish is a genuine sloop-rigged steel yacht with an effortlessly sophisticated exterior design. Built by Jongert in 1991, Spirit of Bowfish was completely refitted in 2009 in an effort to combine tradition with innovation aesthetically as well as in comfort, equipment and performance.

Immaculately maintained, this 29.45m Jongert 2900s sailing yacht is sporty, fast and a pleasure to handle with a small crew - offering smooth sailing at any speed thanks to her hydraulic furling system for all sails.

Spirit of Bowfish is able to accommodate 10 guests in 5 well appointed cabins and offers unrestricted views over the length of the yacht from the closed deck saloon. Spirit of Bowfish was sold with the co-operation of De Valk and was listed for an asking price of €2,870,000.

Fidel

Marked as an exceptional sailing yacht, Fidel is a 33m sailing yacht which provides the best in construction quality and performance. Designed by Tony Castro and built by Royal Denship, Fidel was created as a powerful yacht which holds the ability to cruise easily and safely.

With an interior design by Zuretti, Fidel features a number of unique and luxurious elements such as traditional hand made Italian furnishing, creating a bright and open atmosphere. The panelling is made from a rich cherry wood with delicately designed moldings and inlays. Fidel can accommodate 12 guests in six comfortable cabins.

Superyacht Fidel was joint-listed with Camper & Nicholsons and was listed at an asking price of €2,900,000.