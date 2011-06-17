Dahm International Sell S/Y Bramante

Bramante is a 24ds model built by Jongert in 1984 and was last refit in 2008. The classic cruising ketch was designed by Peter Sijm and W. de Vries Lentsch.

Her exceptional interior can accommodate up to eight guests in three cabins and features an elegant saloon and an aft cockpit with nearly 360 degree views. Her owner's suite features long stern windows and a unique seating area and her two guest cabins feature wide and comfortable single or double beds with en suite bathrooms.

Bramante was dahm international's seventh in-house sale, contributing to a very successful first half of 2011.