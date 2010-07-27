After the sale of the Jongert 2700M Oxigen, a 27.76m sailing yacht, White Dolphin, a Jongert 19s has been sold to a direct client just in time for the summer season.

Oxigen

This Jongert 2700M is a fine example for the successful combination of sailing performance and the highest levels of comfort. Her folding keel by Jongert enables her to anchor in the most beautiful harbours and bays. The yacht is perfectly maintained and in an extraordinarily good condition.

Built in 1996, superyacht Oxigen was refitted in 2005 to provide the exquisite comfort levels featured in the yacht’s 5 cabin layout. Oxigen’s asking price was €2.9 million.

White Dolphin

This Jongert 19s Ketch holds traditional lines and tasteful maritime fittings. She offers exceptional convenience and true comfort. She has always been perfectly maintained and was modernized through a refit in 2003/04, ready for her new owner.

Jongert provide some of the finest examples of sailing yachts on the market and due to dahm international’s expertise on sailing yachts, the new owner will be able to enjoy the summer season to its fullest.