Lady Thuraya

The luxurious schooner Lady Thura (ex; Borkumriff II) was built by the German shipyard Lubbe Voss and Lunstroo Design in 1982, before she was completely refitted by her current owner in 2008/2009. The successful 31m charter yacht offers ultimate comfort for up to eight guests in four en suite cabins and two crew cabins for altogether five crew.

Inspiration

Dahm International presents a piece of sailing history with the first Jongert 2200s sailing yacht Inspiration built in 1985. The name of the yacht says it all. Built for Herbert Dahm according to his ideas, she inspired not only him but set new standards for luxury yachts, combining comfort with excellent performance.