As a successful combination of comfort, safety, space and great sailing performance the yacht is predestined for luxury vacations on board. Her modern interior was composed by Victor Tebar together with the Barcos Deportivos design team with the idea to create a cool and light atmosphere.

Her well thought-out layout features four similar sized double cabins, a large owner’s cabin, a child’s cabin and two guest cabins. Two crew cabins forward complete the accommodation set up.

SYL is a cutting edge cruiser-racer and is undoubtedly an extraordinary yacht with exceptional qualities - ready for her new owner.