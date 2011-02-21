Every inch a classic Feadship, Olympia was designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and built by the De Vries yard in 1969. Beautifully maintaining her condition since the year of her launch, Olympia has classic style and sophistication as well as up-to-date technical facilities.

Dahm International has stated that Olympia is the perfect yacht for those who wish to enter her into a refit project to construct their own tailor-made classic gentleman’s yacht.

Famous for their reliability, Olympia still utilises original twin Gardner Engines with a cruising speed of 10 knots.

Able to accommodate for 8 guests, Olympia revives the pleasures of a bygone era of yachting whilst offering traditional comfort and seaworthiness in a unique atmosphere of character and experience.

Now listed with Dahm International, superyacht Olympia is listed at an asking price of €950,000.